Don’t count on a certain ice-blonde dragon queen popping up in HBO’s proposed Game Of Thrones spinoff focusing on Jon Snow (Kit Harington): according to Emilia Clarke, Daenerys Targaryen will not be making an appearance in the series.

“I wouldn’t be in it no, I don’t think so… [Harington] hasn’t called,” Clarke tells Extra in a new interview, before cautiously continuing: “And you killed me, spoiler alert!’” (For those unaware, Game Of Thrones didn’t exactly end with Daenerys and Jon on chummy terms.)

HBO first announced a Game Of Thrones Jon Snow spinoff was in the early stages of development back in June 2022. Just a few months later, in August, the first season of the prequel series House Of The Dragon premiered on the streamer; as of yet, HOTD is the only GOT spinoff to fully come to fruition. While House Of The Dragon gears up for production on a second season (despite the ongoing writer’s strike), there’s been little movement on the still-unnamed Jon Snow-focused series, and plot details remain thoroughly under wraps.



Although Clarke doesn’t expect to make an appearance in whatever new plot line HBO is cooking up, she did make it clear she’s happy to support Harington in the endeavor.

“Kit, I love you!” Clarke says. “I’m going to watch that one because of you, or I am gonna tell you I did.”

Watching a GOT spinoff would be a change in pace for Clarke, who says she’s never actually watched HOTD despite the series’ focus on her iconic GOT character’s lineage.

“It’s like if someone said to you, ‘Do you want to go back to your high school and watch them do stuff you did when you were at school?’ You know what I mean?” Clarke explains. “It would just be so weird.” Despite her own hang-backs about watching the series, Clarke is at least down for the heightened blonde quotient.

“It is wonderful, I love seeing my wig on everyone’s head,” Clarke says of HOTD. “It’s beautiful.”