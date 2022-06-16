Kit Har ington is reportedly attached to star in a new spinoff set in the world of Game Of Thrones’ Westeros, THR reports, with a new sequel project, focused on Harington’s Jon Snow, reportedly in development at HBO.

HBO has, of course, been cooking up roughly 8 billion ancillary Thrones projects since the massively successful series went off the air in 2019—with this August’s House Of The Dragon just the first to make it past the conceptual stage and out into the real world. But almost all of those projects have focused on the considerable backstory that author George R.R. Martin has concocted for his fantasy world; the Jon Snow show is unique in being an explicit follow-up to the controversial Thrones finale, in which he was exiled beyond the Wall for committing regicide against his increasingly megalomaniacal girlfriend-aunt.

Given that Thrones already ended up going well beyond the material Martin has published in A Song Of Ice And Fire (“The Winds Of Winter: Out sometime around the heat death of the universe!” ) , it’s wild to imagine the TV franchise pushing even further into Westeros’ future. And yet, that does seem to be the aim—possibly because HBO suddenly realized it’d left a few beloved characters unmurdered that it could now come back for. (Watch your back, Brienne.)

Harington’s Snow is, roughly, the closest thing Game Of Thrones had to a fantasy hero, a noble soldier frequently torn between his vows, his morality, and his unfailing attraction to the most dangerous woman in any given room. We’re actually a bit surprised Harington has signed on for the follow-up project; he’s been making inroads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe of late (courtesy of Eternals), a gig that doesn’t usually include time for the grueling commitments imposed by Thrones’ shooting schedules. Meanwhile, THR declines to say who’ll be handling creative duties on the prospective Snow series (now one of 7 Thrones spinoffs in the work), especially since the original show’s D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have been functionally M.I.A. since about five seconds after the show’s finale aired.