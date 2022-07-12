Jordan Peele fans can now explore the world of Nope in the Metaverse with a new mysterious virtual reality experience. Per Variety, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures has partnered with Meta for a brand new way to creep people out.

“Nope World” is available for free in Meta’s Horizon Worlds app on the Quest 2 virtual-reality headset. According to Variety, “the experience begins with ‘Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard,’ in which you find yourself as a passenger on the Monkeypaw train—featuring Easter eggs from Peele’s Nope, Get Out, and Us.”

In “Nope World,” visitors can interact with other fans (up to 11 at a time in a single instance), play minigames, and discover interactive elements, “including playing records, riding a motorcycle, and a getting sucked up into the sky by an ominous-looking storm cloud.”

Advertisement

Despite the partnership with Monkeypaw, the Horizon Worlds creators weren’t given any insider info on the film, so don’t worry about (or expect) any spoilers. “We’ve watched the [Nope] trailers so many times and got to bring in elements that we loved,” creator Matt Torres said. “It’s a great place to hang out and experience what it’s like being at Haywood Ranch.”

“Through this VR experience we’ve developed with Universal and Monkeypaw, people can fully immerse themselves in Jordan Peele’s cinematic artistry,” said Katie Jones, North America studio partnerships lead at Meta. “This is a unique opportunity for moviegoers to explore this world with fellow fans, and for our partners to connect with their audiences in innovative ways.”

If traversing landscapes from horror movies appeals to you, “Nope World” will soon be joined by “Get Out World” and “Us World” later this summer. For those who prefer their reality to be real, you can always head over to Universal Studios for the new Nope attraction Jupiter’s Claim. Either way, Peele is clearly crafting both virtual and actual reality to suit his twisted vision! Beware!