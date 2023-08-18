For a brief second, it looked like we were about to witness a potentially historic alliance between the Swifties and the Beliebers—two fanbases whose respective gods have publicly spat with each other. But there’s nothing like a common enemy to cool bad blood and, per rumors that arose from a Puck report earlier today, it seemed like both camps were about to have a big one in infamous manager Scooter Braun.

While Swifties know Braun all too well as the former owner of Taylor Swift’s old masters and impetus behind all those re-records, the celebrity music manager has—thus far—played a far less villainous role in the Belieber mythos. Braun and Bieber have been a synonymous pair since 2007 when Braun first discovered and signed the pre-teen pop star after stumbling across a video he had uploaded to YouTube. Since then, Bieber has been the crown jewel of Braun’s extensive collection of artists , which has also included the likes of Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and major Swift antagonist Kanye West over the years.

Advertisement

For a minute, it seemed like that was all about to change. Per Puck, Braun and his longtime client hadn’t spoken in months would soon be parting ways. Lawyers for both parties were reportedly “involved.” Puck did note, however, that reps for both Bieber and Braun declined to comment on the situation.

While neither party has made any sort of public statement as of this writing, it now seems that Braun won’t have to simply settle for the ghost of Bieber going forward. According to both Page Six and Entertainment Tonight, reps for all parties claimed that the report was false and that the men are very much still working together . The statement to ET said, rather vaguely, “ Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together.” Still, Puck’s Matt Belloni is continuing to insist that “Bieber, who’s still contractually bound to Braun, did this as a face-saving favor to Braun. Translation: Don’t believe it.”

Advertisement Advertisement

The whole thing is a little mysterious. It seems like we’ll figure out whether or not Karma is really on Scooter Braun’s side in the coming months.