A new series based on Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 memoir Tiny Beautiful Things is coming to Hulu, and it has found its star in WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn.

Tiny Beautiful Things will follow a woman, played by Hahn, who becomes the voice of Dear Sugar—a faceless, nameless, and deeply trusted advice columnist—while facing turmoil in her own life, per Variety.

“As we emerge from a pandemic during which stories like those told in Tiny Beautiful Things helped us feel a sense of community and camaraderie at a moment we most needed it, this is a prescient story to be able to tell at this moment in time and we’re grateful to be able to tell it,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said.

Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern are set to executive produce the series. The duo are reuniting with Strayed’s material after co-starring together in Wild, a 2014 film that adapted Strayed’s memoir about her thru-hiking experience on the Pacific Crest Trail.

Liz Tigelaar, the producer behind smash series dramas like Little Fires Everywhere and Nashville, will pen the script, and will also serve as an executive producer and showrunner. Hahn and Strayed have executive producer credits on the series as well.

“It has been such an honor to work with Cheryl Strayeda writer who has had such a profound impact on my life—and, along with an amazing writing staff, adapt her book into series,” Tigelaar said. “Just like Dear Sugar, the advice column she helmed, Cheryl brings compassion, wisdom, humor and love to everything she does — and this show is no different. I’m so grateful to Hello Sunshine and Jaywalker, who entrusted me to tell this story. And I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Kathryn Hahn, whose gift is imbuing the fierce, complicated characters she portrays with humor, honesty, and vulnerability.”

Hahn, whose unforgettable character work over a decades long career has finally been receiving its due in recent years, will have to balance Tiny Beautiful Things with another star turn she’s gearing up for: a spin-off for her fan-favorite, Emmy-nominated WandaVision character Agatha, titled Agatha: House of Harkness. Though neither project has an official release date yet, Hahn fans can certainly expect to be well-fed in the future.