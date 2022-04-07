Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth will soon be spending some time on a Lonely Planet. That’s per Deadline, which reports that the Oscar winner and mid-tier Hemsworth (respectively) have signed up for a new film of that name from Unbelievable director Susannah Grant .

Tragically, it sounds like the Lonely Planet of the title is merely metaphorical, and that this isn’t a follow up to, like, that one movie from 2015 where Chris Pratt Stockholm Syndromes Jennifer Lawrence into being his space-wife. (God damn, that was a weird movie.) Rather, the film is being described as a romance taking place in Morocco. And that’s kind of it for info: No details on time period, context, or whether Grant and her team will attempt to court the wrath of the Age Gap Discourse Gods by having Dern and Hemsworth be the romantic partners in question.

Planet will be Grant’s second feature as a director, after 2006's Jennifer Garner feature Catch And Release. She came up in the industry as a writer, working on Disney’s Pocahontas before moving into live-action with the script for Erin Brokovich in 2000. She most recently co-created, wrote, and directed the Toni Collette-starring TV miniseries Unbelievable, a dramatization of a series of high-profile rape cases from the early 2010s. She’s set to serve as both writer and director on Lonely Planet.

Hemsworth is still probably best known for his role in the Hunger Games film series; his most recent major project was as one of The Shining Faces Of Quibi, starring in the long-dead content service’s adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game. Dern, meanwhile, is Laura Dern; in between her regular voice role on Netflix’s F Is Family, she’s spent the last few years starring in a new Jurassic Park movie, appearing in Little Women and Big Little Lies, and picking up an Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

Lonely Planet is being developed for Netflix.