It’s a bad week for acclaimed comedies with some kind of reality-breaking conceptual twist that haven’t aired the respective second seasons yet: Just a matter of hours after Hulu announced that Pen15 will not be continuing on after its upcoming second season (a decision made by the creators of the show and not the network), TVLine says that AMC’s Kevin Can F**k Himself will also not be living to see a third season.

The show was renewed for season two over the summer, shortly after season one’s dramatic cliffhanger (which Eric Peterson, the Kevin himself, talked to us about), and apparently that second season will now be where the story of Annie Murphy’s long-suffering sitcom wife Allison McRoberts comes to an end. On the one hand, that might be for the best given the high-stakes premise of the show, but at the same time, the sitcoms that Kevin Can F**k Himself is parodying tend to run for years and years, so they’re hopefully not letting Kevin off the hook too easily.

For those who have not seen the first season yet, Kevin Can F**k Himself is about a classic sitcom wife married to a schlubby sitcom man, but instead of just silently tolerating the stupid things he does, she quietly puts together a plan to murder him. In the show’s first season finale, the plot was inadvertently foiled and then discovered by Kevin’s friend. It’ll be interesting to see how that all unfolds in the new season.

The TVLine story that broke this news doesn’t say when Kevin Can F**k Himself’s second (and now final) season will air, but it will probably be in 2022 at some point. That may seem obvious, considering it’ll be December very soon, but who knows what will happen with COVID delays and all that.