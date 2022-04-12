No, this headline was not just a way to lure in really cool people, but fore tells of an actual project from Portlandia’s Carrie Brownstein starring Annie Murphy titled Witness Protection.

According to Deadline, the comedy film “centers on a woman who has always defined herself by her romantic relationships, but when she is forced to enter witness protection, she must try to figure out who she really is for the first time while maintaining her cover and keeping the criminals at bay.”

Witness Protection will be written and executive produced by Schitt’s Creek writers Rupinder Gill and David West Read. Murphy is also attached to the project as an executive producer. Additional producers include Becky Sloviter, Elysa Dutton, and Leslie Morgenstein.

Following the end of Schitt’s Creek, Murphy has moved on to cultivate a fascinating lineup of television roles in series such as Kevin Can F*** Himself and Murderville. She will soon appear in the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll in a top secret role. However, Witness Protection marks Murphy’s first feature film in over a decade, as in 2010 she appeared in A Windigo Tale as “Friend in Art Gallery.” It’s amazing what 12 years and an Emmy will do.

Witness Protection will serve as Brownstein’s follow-up to The Nowhere Inn, in which she starred alongside another Annie—Annie Clark a.k.a. St. Vincent. As a director, Brownstein has helmed episodes of series such as HBO’s new title Minx, Aidy Bryant’s Shrill, Search Party, and the NBC sitcom A.P. Bio.

Recently, the Sleater Kinney member announced the band will release a Dig Me Out covers album in celebration of the LP’s 25th anniversary. The album is set to feature St. Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell, Wilco, and more.