In a stealth casting move, AMC’s Kevin Can F**K Himself has cast Erinn Hayes in a guest role for its second season. Hayes, of course, was unceremoniously fired from the CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait after only one season in 2017. She starred opposite Kevin James as his wife, and was let go without much explanation. Even her character’s death was poorly handled, essentially stirring up the debate about how disposable a “sitcom wife” is considered.

The whole debacle somewhat inspired Kevin Can F**K Himself, a dark comedy created by Valerie Armstrong. The show stars Schitt’s Creek breakout Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts, who is deeply unhappy in her marriage to the forever goofy and jolly Kevin (Eric Petersen). All the scenes they share take place with a common multi-cam setup and fake laughter. However, when she exits the room or does anything not involving Kevin, Allison’s world becomes grimmer and darker.

Unable to figure out an escape, she realizes the only way out of her relationship is by killing Kevin. She seeks help from her neighbor, Patty (Mary Hollis Inboden), while beginning an affair with her ex-boyfriend, Sam (Raymond Lee). Season one focused on the growing bond between Allison and Patty as they plot Kevin’s demise, ending on a pretty huge cliffhanger involving both of them and Neil (Alex Bonifer), Patty’s brother and Kevin’s BFF.

Hayes, also known for her work in Children’s Hospital and Medical Police, is the first new cast member announced for season two. There is no information on who she’ll play or how she’ll factor into the show’s world. Maybe she’s yet another “sitcom wife” who is ready to give Allison some much-needed advice on how to get out of her marriage, hopefully without committing a crime.



Kevin Can F**K Himself is co-produced by Armstrong, Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, and Craig DiGregorio. The ensemble also includes Brian Howe, Jamie Denbo, Candice Coke, Meghan Leathers, Sean Clements, and Robin Lord Taylor. It was also confirmed last year that the series will end with season two, but no release date has been announced yet. In the meantime, enjoy look into the show: