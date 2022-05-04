Marvel’s latest offering on Disney+ is set to receive a theatrical release in Pakistan after its initial debut online. Ms. Marvel’s six episodes will be repackaged into three feature-length installments and hit the big screen, thanks to a licensing deal from HKC Entertainment . Since the streaming service has yet to launch in Pakistan, this is how the series will be made available there. The summer release will also coincide with higher rates of moviegoing during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Ms. Marvel follows the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager who obsesses over the Avengers from her home in New Jersey before picking up crimefighting herself.

“The series is a wonderful celebration of Pakistani art, culture and talent as there is such a diverse engagement of Pakistani creatives across the board,” said HKC Entertainment CEO Hammad Chaudhry, as reported by Variety. “We couldn’t have asked for a better Eid gift than this huge announcement.”

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as the titular character. Co-stars include Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Aramis Knight. Bisha K. Ali served as head writer, and the episodes were directed by Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and the Bad Boys For Life duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Following Ms. Marvel’s streaming premiere on June 8, the first two episodes will be released together in Pakistani theaters on June 16, with biweekly installments arriving through July 14.

Everywhere else, the new heroine won’t be seen in theaters until The Marvels, which was just pushed back to a July 2023 release date, with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania taking its original February 2023 slot. The sequel to Captain Marvel will feature Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) teaming up with Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who will also be making her first movie appearance after being introduced in WandaVision.

While none of the other Disney+ series have had a theatrical release, Marvel’s Inhumans show produced by ABC premiered in IMAX back in 2017.