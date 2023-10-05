Kevin Spacey seems fine after heart attack scare

Kevin Spacey continues to chart his Hollywood comeback with an appearance at the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan, where he revealed he had suffered a health scare, initially reported as a possible heart attack, while staying in the city of Samarkand. “Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical center over health concerns,” a source told The Sun. “He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart.”

Spacey himself also spoke about the event while giving a speech to close the festival. “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” he said (per Entertainment Weekly). “Now, everything turned out to be completely normal, and I am of course grateful that it’s not anything more serious.”

According to the festival’s website, Spacey said he “was pleasantly surprised that Samarkand has such qualified doctors.” He went on to say that the scare “also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us, and how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, that we do what we can for the next generation.”

Spacey was recently found not guilty of sexual assault in a U.K. court regarding the accusations of four men over a period from 2001 to 2013. Some of those accusations stemmed from Spacey’s tenure at the Old Vic Theater, which uncovered at least 20 different allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior towards men within its community. Though mainstream Hollywood (minus Elton John) has largely shunned the actor, he has maintained his innocence. According to TMZ, earlier in the week at the festival he proclaimed that “his best roles were still to come.”