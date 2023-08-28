Elton John spent the night in the hospital

Elton John is apparently doing okay after spending a night in the hospital, according to reports Monday morning. According to the BBC, the 76-year-old was treated for minor injuries at the orthopedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco. According to a statement from a spokesperson, the singer was admitted “following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France.”

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the Grammy winner’s spokesperson said in the statement (per the BBC). “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

It’s good to hear that Sir Elton remains in relatively good shape. In July, he concluded his lengthy Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, billed as his retirement from touring altogether. He did suggest that he might return for a “one-off” performance here and there, but ultimately bid an emotional goodbye to life on the (yellow brick) road. “I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief. 52 years of pure joy playing music—how lucky am I to play music,” he said at his final stop in Stockholm, Sweden. “You know how much I love to play live. It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you’ve been absolutely magnificent. Thank you. I will never forget you guys. I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget. You’re in my head, and my heart and my soul.”

Since then, the iconic performer has emerged publicly mostly to, um, defend Kevin Spacey and hang out with Kevin Spacey. John testified on the embattled actor’s behalf in Spacey’s UK sexual assault trial later in July; in August, John attended a dinner in France with his husband David Furnish, their two children, and Spacey, per Page Six. (The couple’s French lifestyle is apparently so appealing to Spacey that he’s considering a move: “They have a history of not caring too much about people’s private lives in France, but they do have a strong cinema culture,” a Page Six source dished. “It would be a good place for [Spacey] to start again—and he has plenty of friends in Paris.”) For better or worse, that’s the full Elton John update. Wishing him a speedy recovery.