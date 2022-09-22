Hold on, we’ve got to check our notes here, crunch some numbers, analyze some final data, and… yeah, the math checks out: It seems like M. Night Shyamalan is freakin’ back. After the success of last year’s Old, a good old-fashioned Shyamalan thriller that was an early signal that movie theaters were still cool and popular post-COVID lockdowns, the director has what appears to be another good old-fashioned Shyamalan thriller on his hands now that we’ve seen the trailer for his next film, Knock At The Cabin.

Knock at the Cabin | Official Trailer 1

The trailer opens with a loving family going on a carefree vacation to a remote cabin where nothing can go wrong, at least until Dave Bautista casually walks out of the woods and “From M. Night Shyamalan” appears onscreen. From there, it starts to feel like this is going to be some kind of reboot of The Strangers that tries to “really expand the world,” but no. Bautista and his friends—Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn—are there because they had a vision of the apocalypse, and preventing it has something to do with this family and this cabin.

That’s a cool hook! And Bautista carries the hell out of this trailer! As much fun as Drax is in the Marvel movies, we’ll never turn down an opportunity to see him play a very big man who speaks softly and wears glasses.

Knock At The Cabin also stars Ben Aldridge, Jonathan Groff, and Kristen Cui, and though this trailer only says “coming soon,” we heard last December that it was scheduled for February 3, 2023. That’s a fun date (2/3/23), so the fact that it wasn’t mentioned in this trailer seems to hint that the movie might get moved.