The occasion of a wedding is meant to bring people together, as everyone celebrates the happy couple with toasts, triple-tiered cake, and terribly dancing the c ha-c ha-s lide . That’s not the case for Amazon Prime Video’s The People We Hate At Weddings trailer, starring Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya) as a messy family facing down the impending nuptials of a loved one.

In this comedy based on Grant Grinder’s 2017 novel of the same name, “dysfunctional American siblings Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt) along with their ever-optimistic mom (Janney), are invited to the British wedding of their estranged half-sister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) as a chance for them to reconnect as—more or less—adults, and learn to love each other like they once did.”

The People We Hate At The Wedding - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Reconnecting with each other might take some time for the family, with Alice and Paul seeming ready to “half-ass the relationship” with Eloise, as she’s their rich, uppity half-sister that decided to stay in London. Tensions continue to rise while on the trip, leading to what looks like a wedding night that ends in a fight— with Alice, Paul, and their mom in a tiny jail cell.

The ensemble cast includes Dustin Milligan (Schitt’s Creek), Karan Soni (Deadpool), John Macmillan (House Of The Dragon), Isaach De Bankolé (Godfather Of Harlem), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal), Jorma Taccone (Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers), and Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton).

The People We Hate At The Wedding is directed by Claire Scanlon (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Saved By The Bell), who gave us a new-age rom-com classic with 2018's Set It Up. Sisters Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North) penned the screenplay adaptation from Grinder’s novel, with Ashley Fox and Margot Hand acting as the film’s producers.

Save the date when The People We Hate At The Wedding releases November 18 on Prime Video.