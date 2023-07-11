Kristen Kish to replace Padma Lakshmi as the new Top Chef host

Former Top Chef champion Kristen Kish has been named the new host of the venerable cooking competition show, filling in for departing host Padma Lakshmi, who left the show at the end of its most recent season after spending 17 years on the hit Bravo series. Lakshmi said she chose to leave so she could follow “other creative pursuits,” like her Hulu show Taste The Nation.

As for Kish, she’ll step into the kitchen for the show’s 21st season, which is going to be filmed in Wisconsin—home of such culinary delights as Culver’s cheese curds, Culver’s frozen custard, and Culver’s ButterBurgers (also birthplace of The Onion, so maybe they could do some kind of challenge with onions?). Or, as Bravo’s official release puts it (via Deadline), Wisconsin is home of “picturesque landscapes, acres of farmland, miles of shoreline, and vibrant urban communities,” which could also describe Illinois, Wisconsin’s hated neighbor to the south.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who rules, added in a statement of his own that Wisconsin is proud of its “rich food culture, talented chefs, and exceptional local ingredients,” and that he knows the state’s “diverse culinary traditions will help inspire the participants, captivate viewers, and showcase all of the great things Wisconsin has to offer.”

Anyway, Kish is obviously a veteran of the show, having won season 10 and appeared occaisionally as a guest judge, and she said in a statement that she’s “thrilled” to join longtime judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons as they “get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up.” She adds that it “feels like coming home.” Other than Top Chef, Kish’s TV experience includes Fast Foodies and Restaurants At The End Of The World.

Season 21 will presumably air on Bravo at some point next year.