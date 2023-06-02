After 17 years with the show, Padma Lakshmi has announced she’s leaving Top Chef. The host and executive producer shared the news of her “difficult decision” to depart the Bravo staple in a message shared on social media on June 2. Top Chef’s currently airing 20th season, which premiered on March 9 of this year, will be Lakshmi’s last with the series.

In her statement, Lakshmi states that she made her decision in part to focus more on “other creative pursuits,” including her Hulu series Taste The Nation, which premiered on the streamer in 2020. Lakshmi has been with Top Chef since the series’ second season, when she replaced season one host Katie Lee Joel. Although Lakshmi has received thirteen Primetime Emmy Awards nominations during her tenure at the series—including three nominations for Outstanding Host— she has never taken home a trophy.

Advertisement

Lakshmi’s departure leaves big shoes to fill; who ever takes her slot will join current judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, who have both been with the show since the series premiered in 2006.

Read Lakshmi’s full statement on her exit from Top Chef below: