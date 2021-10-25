Ahead of the U.S. debut of her enthralling and Oscar-worthy performance as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s biopic Spencer, Kristen Stewart is acknowledging the elephant in the room: her career hasn’t really been filled with critically acclaimed features, to say the least.

Advertisement

“It’s a total crapshoot,” Stewart says in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. “I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’”

The 31-year-old actor rose to stardom in 2008 as Bella Swan in The Twilight Saga, starring opposite another actor who’s recently been gunning for a little more critical notoriety in their portfolio: Robert Pattinson.



After the international craze of Twilight, both actors spent some time in the independent film circuits, which is where some of Stewart’s favorites lie. In the Sunday Times interview, she says two of her favorites come from French director Olivier Assayas, including Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria.

Though she did not name any films in particular that stick out as complete duds, we know Charlie’s Angels is up there. Stewart says the worst acting experience comes when the film’s not only bad, but also no fun to film.

“The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we’re all bracing until the end,” she explains.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-Order AirPods 3 The next generation of AirPods

A more affordable alternative to AirPods Pro with many of the same features. $179 at Amazon

Well, she only mentions two of her personal favorites, so here’s a gander at what other films should fill out the rest of her list:

1. Personal Shopper

2. Clouds of Sils Maria

3. Spencer

4. Adventureland

5. The Runaways

Plus, an honorable mention for William Eubank’s Underwater.

Alternatively the list could simply be:

1. Twilight

2. New Moon

3. Eclipse

4. Breaking Dawn: Part 1

5. Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The “Get Kristen Stewart Her Oscar” campaign starts now. Spencer premieres in the U.S. on November 5.