There have already been a couple of trailers for David Gordon Green’s Halloween sequel Halloween Kills, teasing a “final” showdown between Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Meyers. The previous trailer gave a glimpse at child star-turned- Real Housewife Kyle Richards reprising her role as Lindsey, the little girl who survived the original film while left in Laurie’s care. In the final trailer before the movie’s premiere, we get a good look at the rest of the returning characters.



The trailer begins with Lindsey, panicking after finding two children at the park alone on Halloween. When she asks if they’re alone, one of the kids tells her there’s “a creepy guy in a white mask and he keeps trying to play hide-and-seek” with them. She tells them to run, but doesn’t look like Lindsey has a big chance of survival this time around, as Michael grabs her by the throat and smashes her against a car. Besides attacking Lindsey, we see that Michael is ready to kill Nurse Marion (Nancy Stephens)… again. (He’d already killed her off in Halloween H20, but that sequel isn’t being treated as canon by Green.)

Also, Lonnie’s back—played by a different actor this time around: Robert Longstreet, who’s also set to have a supporting role in Mike Flanagan’s Netflix limited horror series, Midnight Mass. “If you track Michael’s victims, it’s a straight line to Michael’s childhood home,” says Lonnie, hiding out in his car looking at a map.

This time , it won’t just be Laurie, her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) trying to take down Michael. Seemingly the whole town also joins in on the hunt for the masked serial killer, chanting “E vil dies tonight.” We’ll find out if Michael Meyers is finally killed when the movie hits theaters and Peacock on October 15.

