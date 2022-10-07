Christmas wishes must come true after all, because Lindsay Lohan has returned to the silver (streaming) screen. On Friday, Netflix released the trailer for Falling For Christmas, Lohan’s highly anticipated cinematic homecoming premiering November 10, 2022. If you’ve been missing the former teen queen of the movie scene, this trailer has everything you could want— including Lohan’s rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” for all you Mean Girls fans.

Lohan plays the spoiled heiress of a hotel empire, Sierra, who wants to be remembered for “more than my last name.” But after a skiing accident— a hilarious scene that looks strategically designed to launch a thousand memes— she can’t even remember it herself. Luckily, the handsome owner of the North Star Lodge (Chord Overstreet) is willing to take in the gorgeous amnesiac while she tries to recover her memories.

Falling For Christmas | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix

But even though Sierra doesn’t remember her pampered former life, her upbringing is fairly obvious when she is comically unable to do basic household chores. And seriously, Lohan must be going for some sort of prize for physical comedy here: the trailer features her flailing and falling off cliffs, getting swallowed up by a fitted sheet, and tumbling backward over a chair after being startled by an animatronic raccoon. She’s in her Buster Keaton era!

Advertisement

Netflix’s Hallmark-esque romantic comedy sector has been a historically safe place for an actor to land and launch their second act (see: Vanessa Hudgens, Christina Milian, and Rose McIver). Falling For Christmas appears to be no exception; it feels delightfully cheesy and familiar. If you like Lindsay Lohan, small-town sets that look like the inside of a snow globe, Glee (we see you with that guitar, Overstreet!), tried-and-true tropes, precocious little kids, and/or a heavy dose of holiday spirit, this movie is for you. Let the Lohanissance begin.

