Disney’s t he Proud f amily is coming back with a few new members. T he revival series, The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder, shared its long list of musicians, actors, and other personalities set to join next year’s reunion.

The full slate of guest appearances includes: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street) and Al Roker. Other guest stars include: beauty influencer Bretman Rock, and Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes.



Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, and rapper Kareem have all signed on as series regulars.



The original series centered around the Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt) and her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and the family dog Puff). Penny’s finds support in her loyal friends Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, and Zoey Howzer.

The Proud Family ran on Disney Channel from 2001-2005 and spurred the spinoff film The Proud Family Movie (2005). Numerous members of the Proud family are reprising their roles, including Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, and JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama. The OG members of Penny’s crew will return too, with Karen Malina White as Dijonay, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega.

Now the real question is: Will Solange and Destiny’s Child record a new version of the theme song?

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder will premiere in 2022.