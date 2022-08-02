Let’s get one thing out of the way: the original Percy Jackson And The Olympians movies (The Lightning Thief and Sea Of Monsters) were bad. Don’t just take our word for it; author Rick Riordan once referred to them as his “life’s work going through a meat grinder” in a now-deleted tweet. Now, a decade later, Riordan vowed to “fix it” and start fresh with his upcoming series on Disney Plus.

Yes, the new series will certainly be free of any reference to that dark era. A cameo by the original Percy, Logan Lerman, will absolutely not be happening. No, sir.

While promoting his new film, Bullet Train, Lerman was asked to comment on the upcoming series, about which he is “really excited.” He then specified that “everything [he has] seen so far, like peripherally, just about like casting and how they’re doing it and that Rick [Riordan] is running it... just makes [him] happy.”

Casting, huh? Almost as soon as the new series was announced, fans began calling for everyone’s favorite demigod to return as a full god–namely, Percy’s father, Poseidon.

When asked about the rumor, Logan responded (and we’re quoting directly here): “I mean... I mean... you... I mean... it’s an interesting question because, could you... I mean... sure... but I’m not!” Color us convinced!

Riordan’s wife, Becky, also weighed in on the matter in a recent tweet:

Super sweet! Thanks Logan! Fans, when he says “I’m not” this is true. Please stop asking this talented actor if he is in our show! I know, I know, I too dream of Percy saying to his father “Why do you look like the guy from that movie?” Sadly this is not happening.

Hmm. What we do know for certain is that the series will star Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries as the demigod trio, Percy, Grover, and Annabeth. Megan Mullally, Jason Mantzoukas, Virginia Kull, Timm Sharp, Glynn Turman, Olivea Morton, Dior Goodjohn, and Charlie Bushnell have also been cast.