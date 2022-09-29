Timothée Chalamet continues to act as Luca Guadagnino’s PR agent, sharing the full trailer for the forthcoming cannibalistic love story, Bones And All. Chalamet stars opposite newcomer Taylor Russell in the ‘80s-set road trip film.

To the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” cannibal drifters Lee (Chalamet) and Maren (Russell) go on a bloody, violent venture across Ronald Reagan’s America, falling in love along the way. We get lots of images of Lee and Maren covered in blood and smashing in the face of others, but it’s a romance film, with plenty of tender moments between the two shown as well.

BONES AND ALL | Official Trailer | MGM Studios

“There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by. I want to see where the possibilities lie for them, enmeshed within the impossibility they face,” Guadagnino said in a statement, per Variety. “The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

Following the film’s debut at the Venice Film Festival, Russell took home the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor. Bones And All looks like a knockout for both Russell and Chalamet (who joins Guadagnino once more after securing an Oscar nom for Call Me By Your Name), with the latter taking on a much more gristly yet dynamic role than previously seen.

Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, Francesca Scorsese, Anna Cobb, and Mark Rylance fill out the film adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’ novel of the same name.

Bones And All makes its theatrical debut on November 23.

