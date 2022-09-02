Dune: Part Two might not come out for a while, but Timothée Chalamet is already stepping back into the role of the prophetic Paul Atreides with his new look into the social media-ruined future.

During a press conference at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, the Bones And All star criticized the modern state of social media and its consequences on young people. In the upcoming film, Chalamet plays one-half of a young cannibal couple during 1980s America in his second collaboration with director Luca Guadagnino since 2017's Call Me By Your Name.



“To be young now, and to be young whenever—I can only speak for my generation—is to be intensely judged,” said Chalamet, via Variety. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

The Academy Award-nominated actor went on to clarify his statements, saying, “I’m not casting judgment . You can find your tribe there.”

However, Chalamet dived deeper into his morose view of the social media landscape, adding, “I think it’s hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That’s why hopefully this movie will matter.”

Chalamet is no stranger to the woes of social media, as the Wonka actor has been an avid figure of discussion since becoming one of Twitter’s favorite young celebs back in 2017. Though he’s gifted us with iconic internet lore like his high school “Statistics” rap, he’s not misplaced in looking at the current state of perpetual-online activity and thinking that the end times are nigh.

Starring Chalamet and Taylor Russell, Bones And All is based on the book by Camille DeAngelis, with the screenplay adapted by David Kajganich. The rest of the cast includes Chalamet’s former Call Me By Your Name co-star Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloë Sevigny (We Are Who We Are), Mark Rylance (Dunkirk), David Gordon-Green (Halloween), Jessica Harper (Suspiria), and Jake Horowitz (Agnes).

After premiering at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, Bones And All will arrive in theaters on November 23.