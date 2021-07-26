Lucifer is on the way out after six seasons, and now executive producer and co-showrunner Joe Henderson is moving on from one false idol, worshipped by millions, to another: According to Variety, Henderson is going to write and executive produce a new live-action Pokémon series for Netflix, with the site’s sources saying it’s “akin to the Detective Pikachu film starring Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith”—meaning, we assume, live-action people opposite CG monsters, even though seeing people in big Pikachu suits is one of the most endlessly entertaining things that our species has ever done and that would obviously be so much funnier.

Other details beyond that are… nonexistent, meaning we don’t know if it’s based on any Pokémon games or set in any traditional Pokémon settings or about any familiar Pokémon characters. Hell, we don’t know if there will even be any classic Pokémon monsters, but there’s gotta be a Pikachu in there somewhere. Maybe a Squirtle? Maybe that cool Squirtle with Sunglasses? Or Henderson could take some of his Lucifer experience and make a show about bad guys like Team Rocket, the gang of corporate terrorists/animal traffickers who are generally so bad at their jobs that would be kind of endearing if they weren’t also very mean to children. Or about how there’s an entire society of identical women who all work as nurses, and also a separate society of identical women who are all police officers. A straightforward adventure show about a kid getting one monster in their pocket and then traveling around the world to capture other monsters would be fun and cool, but it would also be complicated and expensive in live-action (unless Netflix saves money on CG costs by replacing all of the monsters with, ohh, people in big suits).