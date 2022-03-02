With no absence of irony, the set of Netflix’s Lupin has been the target of a heist. It’s now the second Netflix production hit within a week. The day after The Crown’s jewels were stolen during filming, Lupin was held up by 20 masked thieves who took over $300,000 worth of goods.

It’s been reported by Variety that while the series was filming in the Nanterre neighborhood of Paris on Feb. 25, a group of people broke onto the set, threw a bunch of mortar fireworks, and took off with some highly valued equipment. The show’s lead Omar Sy was reportedly on set during the robbery.

Netflix released a statement, writing, “There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin. Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

Sy leads the French thriller series Lupin as Assane Diop, who makes his living doling out revenge and planning heists on a regular basis himself. The series is Netflix’s second largest international hit, behind Squid Game. Per Variety, just hours after the attack, Sy attended the Cesar Awards to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Intouchables, for which he earned the Cesar award for Best Actor.

With no leads on either of the robberies, it’s unclear if the heists are connected or if separate groups of people had the same crazy idea at the same time. No fireworks were used during The Crown’s robbery, as the thieves simply broke into prop vans and made off with some decor valued at $220,000, including a replica fabergé egg.

Though The Crown’s production continued on without a hitch, Lupin has now returned to filming after a few days off. Both incidents are currently being investigated.

The third part of Lupin is expected to debut sometime in 2022.