James Gunn shares first photo from Man Of Tomorrow set
The sequel to last year's Superman has begun filming and will open in July 2027.Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
After a bit of back and forth, Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow has officially begun filming. On Instagram yesterday, director James Gunn shared the first photo from the production, showing a chess board and a name tag from the VanKull Department of Corrections with the last name “Luther” printed on it. The name tag is presumably a reference to the fact that Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor was locked up after literally splitting Metropolis in half in the third act of Superman; the chess board, meanwhile, is presumably a tease for the character Brainiac, who has been confirmed to appear in Man Of Tomorrow as portrayed by Lars Eidinger.
Also confirmed as an addition for the upcoming sequel is Adria Arjona, who will reportedly be portraying Maxima, a warrior-queen from Almerac and a potential love interest for Superman (at least from her point of view). Aaron Pierre will also reprise his Lanterns role for the sequel, and David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Frank Grillo, and Sara Sampaio will all return from last year’s Superman. Man Of Tomorrow is scheduled to open in theaters on July 9, 2027; in the meantime, Supergirl will open on June 26.Join the discussion...