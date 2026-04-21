James Gunn shares first photo from Man Of Tomorrow set The sequel to last year's Superman has begun filming and will open in July 2027.

After a bit of back and forth, Superman sequel Man Of Tomorrow has officially begun filming. On Instagram yesterday, director James Gunn shared the first photo from the production, showing a chess board and a name tag from the VanKull Department of Corrections with the last name “Luther” printed on it. The name tag is presumably a reference to the fact that Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor was locked up after literally splitting Metropolis in half in the third act of Superman; the chess board, meanwhile, is presumably a tease for the character Brainiac, who has been confirmed to appear in Man Of Tomorrow as portrayed by Lars Eidinger.