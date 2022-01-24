The iconic French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler has died. His death was announced on his Instagram page, with a note reading, “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.” He was 73.

Mugler, born December 21, 1948, in Strasbourg, France, began designing in his early twenties. He rose to fame in the 1980s and became known for his structural creations, often with large shoulders.

Mugler’s influence on pop culture was widespread. One of his most famous designs was the dress Demi Moore wore in 1993's Indecent Proposal. His runway shows often included iconic looks from supermodels like Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford. Diana Ross also walked in several Mugler shows and was frequently dressed by the designer. Mugler also anonymously directed the video for George Michael’s song “Too Funky” and created stage costumes for Ross, Michael, a nd David Bowie.

Though Mugler retired from regular fashion work in 2003, he kept collaborating with artists.



He frequently dressed Beyoncé, who wore Mugler looks during her 2009 tour and during the On The Run II tour in 2018, helping define the superstar’s iconic and bold aesthetic. Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy both also wore custom Mugler in her 2020 feature Black is King. Beyoncé also wore a Mugler bodysuit on her 2020 cover of British Vogue. After the news of Mugler’s passing broke, Beyoncé shared photos of some of her Mugler looks on her website, writing, “Rest in Peace.”

Mugler also designed for Kim Kardashian, most famously creating her wet dress for the 2019 Met Gala. Kim has also worn several archive Mugler looks. Cardi B also dipped into the Mugler archive more than once, including when she wore a vintage 1995 Mugler look to the Grammys. Additionally, L ady Gaga, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa have all worn outfits from the Mugler archive within recent years.