Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova will be heading to space as she joins the cast of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, reports Deadline.

Although her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently unknown, Deadline says she has a “key role” in the film. Director James Gunn took to Twitter to confirm the news, stating how “incredible” Bakalova is in the project. According to Deadline, Bakalova definitely isn’t that “unannounced actor” Gunn had recently hinted at for the third film, so internet sleuths still have time to formulate their guesses.

As to who her character is, well , there’s a few options for the Oscar- nominated actor. Many people seem very intent on Rocket’s love interest Lady Lylla making an appearance in the films, but do we really think Marvel is going to waste young talent by voicing a CGI space otter? D oubtful! M ore likely comic candidates include Drax’s sort of daughter Moondragon or maybe former Guardians roster member, Phyla-Vell.

The galaxy’s biggest idiots will make their return with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Bradley Cooper all reprising their roles in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which recently wrapped up filming in May. The film will also star Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), Will Poulter (Detroit), Chuk Iwuji (When They See Us), and Daniela Melchior (Suicide Squad).

Gunn will be writing and directing the intergalactic feature, with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther as co-producers. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith.

Becoming a breakout star after acting alongside Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Bakalova went on to earn an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role. She’ll next be seen in the A24 slasher-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies beside Rachel Sennott, Amandla Stenberg, Myha’la Herrold, and Lee Pace.