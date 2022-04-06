Move over, How The Grinch Stole Christmas. All that dyed green yak hair and CIA training may have gotten the makeup and hair team an Academy Award, but the film’s apparent world record has been toppled. A new world record holder for “most makeup appliances” on a single production has been crowned, according to Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3 director James Gunn anyway.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn updated the Marvel-loving masses how on filming for the highly anticipated team up of the galaxy’s biggest misfits was going , and he shared news that Vol. 3 was already breaking records ahead of its 2023 release date.

“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single production’ (surpassing The Grinch),” he tweeted. “Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!”

Although the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well-known for its extreme usage of CGI (for better or for worse), the Guardians Of The Galaxy films seem to have a good blend of digital and practical effects. Just ask Karen Gillan, as she had what looked like a very itchy and extensive two and a half hour-long process of having blue paint, latex, and hardware placed on her for her Nebula transformation.

As cool as it is that we’re going to have a MCU film with a ton of practical effects, there is the question of where Gunn and Legacy Effects found out they topped this supposed world record, though. Everyone’s favorite school book fair pick, Guinness World Records, had a few questions of its own on that front.

“We’ve never had a record for this before but we’d love to know some more...” replied Guinness under Gunn’s original tweet.

The Guinness site doesn’t appear to have any records relating to 2000's How The Grinch Stole Christmas, nor does it have a category for “most makeup appliances created for a single production.” The closest it gets is “most extensive lighting on a movie set” (Gravity) and the rebooted version of 2000's How The Grinch Stole Christmas being “the highest grossing Christmas movie” (aka 2018's The Grinch).

Whether or not there is an official world record for “most makeup appliances created for a single production,” it’ll be great to see all those effects put to good use when the galaxy’s favorite rag-tag group re-appears in theaters in May 2023.