More Will Poulter? Yes please! A new deleted scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, shared exclusively with The A.V. Club, shows his character bound and determined to be his mother’s (Elizabeth Debicki) goodest boy—or rather, man. The scene is one of the bonus features (remember them?) you can enjoy when the Blu-Ray comes out on August 1; the film is available digitally July 7.

In the clip, Ayesha (Debicki) attributes all their problems with the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) to the Guardians. Adam, who essentially just emerged from the womb/cocoon, is fully prepared to protect his mother by means of extreme violence. “I will stomp on their skulls,” he promises. “I’m going to mush their brains between my fingers. I’m going to piss on their dead bodies and make love to their carcasses!”

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 deleted scene CC Subtitles Off

Will Poulter is one of the summer’s breakout stars. After earning laughs as Adam Warlock in Guardians earlier this year, he won hearts with a more serious guest role on The Bear. The Copenhagen-set episode featured Poulter as a tough but fair instructor for Marcus (Lionel Boyce). Poulter apparently “begged” to be part of the Hulu series and did months of training for his single-episode stint, per The Daily Beast. (One imagines the discipline it takes to get Marvel fit probably helped in that regard.) Elizabeth Debicki also enjoyed a breakout television moment in her Golden Globe-nominated performance as Princess Diana on The Crown.



The conclusion of the Guardians Of The Galaxy trilogy marked director James Gunn’s exit from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he picks up the reins over at DC. Similarly, the film closed the chapter on several of the Guardians’ stories, as—spoiler alert!—the first iteration of the team goes their separate ways. It seems likely we could see Adam Warlock again, as he goes from one of the team’s antagonists to being part of the group under Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) leadership. And despite being cagey about returning to the MCU, Chris Pratt is also slated to return as Star-Lord, as promised by the movie’s post-credits sequence.