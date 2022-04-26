A24's hitting the slasher flicks hard this year. It kicked off 2022 with the Texas-set porno-horror X, and is now following it up with the Gen-Z satire slasher, Bodies Bodies Bodies. As with any slasher, the bodies of victims usually begin to pile up, hence the need for not just Bodies, but Bodies Bodies Bodies.

The official description for the film reads:

When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.

In the trailer, things start just as any low-key weekend getaway would, with champagne, dancing on the pool table, and lots of squealing. That is, until someone gets the wonderful idea to play a game called “Bodies Bodies Bodies ” which, for this group, usually just ends in tears. When one of them actually becomes the target of a murder, this tight-knit circle of friends begins to fall apart, and that’s when the flashy satire elements go on full display.

“You’re always gaslighting me-”

“You fucking trigger me-”

“You’re so toxic-”

“You’re silencing me!”

Each of these friends begins to accuse the other of manipulative behavior, using therapy terms that hardly hold meaning anymore due to their widespread misuse on the internet. Also, Pete Davidson is there, hitting a Juul and talking about how he “fucks.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Myha’la Herrold (Industry), Chase Sui Wonders (Generation), and Lee Pace. Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn (Instinct) directed the film from a script penned by playwright Sarah DeLappe. The film is based on a screenplay by “Cat Person” writer Kristen Roupenian.

For fans of A24 horrors, Bodies Bodies Bodies joins the hefty roster they’ve presented so far this year. With Ti West’s X in the headlights and Alex Garland’s Men arriving soon, Bodies Bodies Bodies will arrive in theaters on August 5.