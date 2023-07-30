Weird Science Official Trailer #1 - Robert Downey Jr. Movie (1985) HD

Available August 22

August is a great month to be a John Hughes fan. First we had the 4K debut of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and second we get the 4K UHD debut of Weird Science. The sci-fi comedy-fantasy about two high school nerds (Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith) who use a computer program to create the perfect woman (Kelly LeBrock) features a catchy title song by Oingo Boingo. Arrow Films has done a 4K restoration of the theatrical cut from the original camera negative. You can also choose to watch an included extended cut with two additional scenes, or even the TV cut in standard definition. Extras include separate interviews with the casting director, composer, and editor, as well as an archive documentary. Weird Science comes packaged with a collectible booklet and a double-sided fold-out poster featuring the original and newly commissioned artwork.