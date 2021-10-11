The Matrix Resurrections teaser was huge. Our first glimpse of a new Matrix sequel?! And it looks cool and weird?! A coffee shop in a virtual world called Simulatte?! Very exciting stuff. Sadly, we have no idea when we’ll get our next glimpse of whatever the heck is going on in that trailer… well, actually, we do. The movie is coming out on December 22, which is relatively soon, and also it turns out that a lot of people have seen a bit of Matrix Resurrections already, they just might not have realized it.

That’s because there’s apparently a bit of Matrix Resurrections in Venom: Let There be Carnage, a movie that has been making good money at the still-sluggish U.S. box office, with Venom 2 location manager Christopher Kusiak telling Screen Rant recently that the production had to share San Francisco with Matrix Resurrections during filming. This resulted in some scrapped shots or specific stunts that couldn’t be done because The Matrix had gotten to a spot in the city first (which makes blockbuster movie-making sound hilariously scrappy), but it also allowed the Venom sequel to make some lemonade with The Matrix’s lemons.

There’s a scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage where Venom climbs to the top of the city’s Coit Tower while evading police, and in the background you can see some helicopters circling around. The implication is that they’re searching for Venom, but Kusiak says no, they were actually there for The Matrix. “We were catching part of their activity on camera,” he says.

Screen Rant obviously doesn’t know what the helicopters were being used for, Matrix-wise, but this does potentially set up a very fun Easter egg for when Resurrections does come out. The Matrix movies are always careful to obfuscate where they’re filmed, so there probably won’t be an obvious “this is San Francisco” bit, but we’ll all know that the events of the Venom sequel are happening just off-screen once some helicopters show up.