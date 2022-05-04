Say the line with me: May the fourth be with you (and also with you). Basically an official holiday at this point, May 4 is Star Wars’ moment to shine. Whether that’s through day-long rewatches or dressing up in Jedi robes, it’s the time for fans of the franchise to party like it’s Life Day. As a little treat, Disney+ has decided to give us a present in the form of a new trailer for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.



Advertisement

Marking the comeback of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan since Star Wars: Episode III—Revenge Of The Sith in 2005 (excluding his Force voice in The Rise Of Skywalker), the series takes place ten years after the events of the film led Obi-Wan and every other Jedi into hiding. With a bit more salt- and-pepper in his beard, Obi-Wan has been keeping watch over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Yet, the danger of the Galactic Empire’s Jedi hunters, the Inquisitors, causes Obi-Wan to go on the run throughout the galaxy.

In the new trailer, Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton reprises the role) warns Obi-Wan to stay away from Luke. Digging the metaphorical lightsaber deeper into his chest, Uncle Owen references Obi-Wan’s unsuccessful training of Anakin, causing our guy to be the poster boy for guilt.

We also get more of the Inquisitors—specifically Moses Ingram’s Reva— assembling to catch Obi-Wan and other Jedi who went into hiding after Order 66 (AKA the order to execute all Jedi) was enacted. One of those mystery Jedi seems to be Kumail Nanjiani, who makes his first appearance in the trailer wearing what looks to be traditional Jedi robes as he hides from someone. Crossing our fingers he’s not the dead man hanging in Tatooine from the first teaser, but it’s not looking great for him!

Looks like Obi-Wan kept up with his stretches, as he fights off some bounty hunters sent by Inquisitor Reva with ease. Though, he might have more difficulty with his past Padawan, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), as the first footage of him shows up in the trailer being assembled. Cue the heavy breathing and a remix of his theme song as we get a hint of an Obi-Wan and Darth Vader reunion that is sure to be—ahem—volcanic.

The galactic cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47), Joel Edgerton (The Great Gatsby), Moses Ingram (The Tragedy Of MacBeth), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious 6), Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Bonnie Piesse (Star Wars: Episode II—Attack Of The Clones), Simone Kessell (Outlaws), and Maya Erskine (Pen15).

Directing and producing the mini-series is Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) with Joby Harold, Stuart Beattie, Hossein Amini, Hannah Friedman, and Andrew Stanton writing the script. Kathleen Kennedy, Jason McGatlin, Katterli Frauenfelder, Hannah Friedman, Joby Harold, Thomas Hayslip, Michelle Rejwan join as producers.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with two episodes on Disney+ May 27.