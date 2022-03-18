The Mandalorian has never shied away from guest stars; this is the show that features appearances, just in the first two episodes, from Brian Posehn, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte, Werner Herzog, and more. (It’s also the series that inspired our former colleague Katie Rife to note that the existence of Space Bill Burr implies the existence of Space Boston.)

With that in mind, the series has lined up another member of sci-fi movie royalty for its upcoming third season, with Deadline revealing today that Christopher Lloyd has signed on to appear in a guest star role. No word yet on what part he’ll be playing; given that Lloyd is currently 83, a voice role (a la Nolte and Waititi) seems the most likely role, but hey: It’s not like he wasn’t game to show up and kick ass in Nobody last year, right?

In addition to his big, obvious roles—Taxi, Back To The Future, Angels In The Outfield—Lloyd has been an electrifying guest star on any number of shows over the years. Memorable appearances in recent years include A.P. Bio, Twelve Monkeys, and Fringe, which often relied on both the veneer of crankiness he was capable of projecting even as a much younger man, as well as his gifts for comic timing, menace, and warmth.

It’s been a year and a half since The Mandalorian released new episodes on Disney+—although its spin-off series, The Book Of Boba Fett, often felt like it was stuck servicing the story of its parent show when it debuted in late 2021. So far, Disney hasn’t announced when the official third season of the series—which stars Pedro Pascal as the galaxy’s most heavily armed baby sitter— can be expected to drop on the streaming service, but when it does, it will apparently be with Lloyd appearing in one of its episodes.