Excited for Peacock’s new MacGruber series, but not sure you’re quite up-to-date on what falls into the canon? Maya Rudolph is here to help. The actress, who played MacGruber’s first wife in the 2010 film, released a song and music video titled “The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth” that hilariously recaps the events of the first movie.



In the video, Maya reprises her role as Casey, the first wife of MacGruber (Will Forte). “This is the story of the greatest man to ever walk the earth,” she says, before jumping into a rousing tune. She reminds viewers what happened to her character—she was killed by Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer) just as she and MacGruber finished saying their vows.

Advertisement

From there, Casey continues to recount the events of the first film. MacGruber has a penchant for ripping out throats while doing “whatever it takes to keep the country safe.” Years after Casey’s death, Von Cunth hijacked a nuclear bomb and MacGruber assembled a team to take him down, but they “exploded in a van.”

So, MacGruber set up a second team made up of Casey’s best friend Vikki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillipe). As they tried to thwart Von Cunth, Vikki and MacGruber fell in love (and, as Casey puts it, “In their spare time they boned a bunch”).

Though the team thought Von Cunth was defeated, he attacked Vikki and MacGruber’s wedding. But MacGruber killed him by throwing him off a cliff and shooting him, and then peeing on his body.

As fans learned in the trailer for the Peacock series, which hits the streaming service December 16, MacGruber has been in jail for Von Cunth’s murder ever since.



In the new show, General Barrett Fasoose (Lawrence Fishburne) springs MacGruber from jail to send him on a “suicide mission” to take down Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane).



Phillipe and Wiig are both also on board, reprising their roles.The series also stars Sam Elliott as Perry, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst, and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach.