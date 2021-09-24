Look: We’re not going to go so far as to declare “there’s vomit on his sweater / mom’s spaghetti” the greatest line in Eminem’s oeuvre; the man’s made a lot of rhymes over the years, many of them about how he wants to be friends with Venom. So it would be reductive to boil the veteran rapper down to that single “Lose Yourself” lyric. That being said, the 8 Mile excerpt is, now, officially the only Eminem bar to have inspired an actual restaurant. (As far as we know; apologies to The Real Slim Shake Shack if that, in fact, exists .)

This is per Fader, which reports that Marshall Mathers is launching Mom’s Spaghetti, an actual, no-fooling spaghetti restaurant that’ll open next week in Detroit. The ad for the restaurant—which does not, we are heartened to note, flinch way from the vomit-based lyricism of its inspiration—promises that customers will be able to get spaghetti, meat balls, spaghetti sandwiches, and…Well, that’s it. It’s a spaghetti store, what were you expecting?

As Fader notes, this isn’t actually the first time Eminem has floated this concept; he launched pop-up versions of the store back in 2017, in the lead-up to his album Revival. He also reportedly sent containers of “Mom’s Spaghetti” to Detroit hospital workers last April, which is genuinely very sweet.



Fans who call the phone number listed in the commercial get a pre-recorded message, touting the restaurant’s grand opening, menu, and location at 2131 Woodward Avenue, starting on September 29. Also: A pop-up merch store, “The Trailer,” will be running above the restaurant, “for the Stans.” All of which suggests a big promotional push for something, although we haven’t gotten much in the way of other indications that a follow-up to last year’s Music To Be Murdered By is in the works.