First teased in 2017, A24 has finally shared the first trailer for the highly anticipated action feature, Everything Everywhere All At Once. The upcoming film comes from writer-director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man)—collectively known as Daniels.



What starts as a a tense scene in a tax office, featuring a drab Jamie Lee Curtis as an accountant/auditor quickly transforms into something else entirely.

As Michelle Yeoh’s (Crazy Rich Asians) character, the downtrodden Mrs. Evelyn Wang, struggles to keep up with her taxes while taking care of her family and running a laundromat, Curtis says, “Now, you may only see a pile of receipts, but I see a story. I can see where this story is going. It does not look good.”

Suddenly, Wang is thrust into split universes, where she begins to connect with the other versions of herself. As it’s told in the trailer, a great evil threatens all of the multiverses, and it’s up to Wang to stop it. How? Well, it turns out she can tap into any version of herself, taking on their emotions, memories, and capabilities. As it turns out, other versions of Wang can kick ass, and now she can too.

It’s not only her other selves she runs into, but also alternate versions of her husband (played by Ke Huy Quan), hwe teen daughter (Stephanie Hsu), as well as a much more sinister version of Jamie Lee Curtis. Also, lots of googly eyes begin to appear in a goofy way that now seems signature for Daniels.

Everywhere All At Once also stars the legendary and prolific actor James Hong, comedian Jenny Slate, and Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Crazy Rich Asians). Kwan and Scheinert produced the feature with Jonathan Wang, The Russo Brothers’ AGBO, and A24.



Everywhere All At Once will premiere in theaters March 22, 2022.