Mike Myers seems to have found his mojo again. In the new teaser for his upcoming Netflix series The Pentaverate, the Wayne’s World comedian will be playing eight different characters in the comedy about a five-man secret society.



The Pentaverate will be the actor’s first return to the silver screen since appearing in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody as record label executive Ray Foster.

Netflix’s logline for the six-episode series reads, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”

The teaser clip definitely doesn’t expose a whole bunch, but we do get to see a few of the characters Myers’ will portray. His plaid-wearing Canadian journalist is at the forefront, but one has to assume that hiding under one of those plague masks is another member of the Myers’ crew. Ken Jeong also gets to ask the question everyone is wondering, “The Penta–what the fuck?”



I n a way, this concept was first seeded from 1993's So I Married An Axe Murderer, the dark rom-com where Myers’ commitment phobic Charlie starts to believe his girlfriend Harriet (played by Nancy Travis) is a serial killer. In the flick, Charlie’s Scottish father (also played by Myers) rants about the Pentaverate and their members consisting of “the Queen, the Vatican, the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders before he went tits up,” who influence society.

The Pentaverate stars Myers (who will also executive produce) with a supporting cast consisting of Ken Jeong (Community), Keegan-Michael Key (Key and Peele), Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), Debi Mazar (Younger), Richard McCabe (The Constant Gardner), and Lydia West (It’s A Sin).

Producing the mini-series along with Myers will be director Tim Kirkby (Fleabag, Veep), John S. Lyons, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns for Jax Media and Jason Weinberg.

Uncover the secret society of The Pentaverate when it comes to Netflix on May 5.