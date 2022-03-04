Although the “epic saga” of dinosaur hunters, Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, won’t actually be arriving on the platform in April, there’s something very similar coming. Cliff Beasts will be the movie-within-a-movie for Judd Apatow’s The Bubble, a comedy about a blockbuster film set in production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In The Bubble, Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal star as the big-name leads of the action film Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, with the ensemble cast of other dinosaur experts that includes Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Keegan Michael-Key and David Duchovny.



As they attempt to save humanity from the Cliff Beasts onscreen, the trials and tribulations of being one of the first lockdown sets leads to a chaotic filming experience off-screen. Or as Iris Apatow’s Tik-Tok fluent character says to her followers in the trailer, “Theres some really crazy shit going down on the Cliff Beasts set right now.”

Reportedly inspired by the messy production of Jurassic World: Dominion, the trailer includes a slew of actors losing their minds while in quarantine. Fred Armisen is a driven director who believes their extremely relevant film about evil dinosaurs is “gonna make the world forget all about their problems,” a similar sentiment that a few singing celebs had in the beginning of the pandemic. Influenza (instead of COVID) runs rampant through the set, as well as drug use as a high Key and Duchovny envision a crew member with Benedict Cumberbatch’s face. That’s Hollywood baby!

Rounding out the large cast are Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakout Maria Bakalova, Kate McKinnon, Peter Serafinowicz , Vir Das, Rob Delaney and Harry Trevaldwyn. Directed and produced by Apatow, he co-wrote The Bubble along with Pam Brady (Lady Dynamite). This will be the first film Apatow will have distributed by Netflix.

You can check out The Bubble April 1 on Netflix.