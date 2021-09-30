Judge Judy is back, so IMDb TV subscribers, whoever they may be, better straighten up and fly right. One of the most feared judges on television, Judge Judy Sheindlin returns to television screens after her iconic daytime courtroom series wrapped up its 25-year run this past summer.

Advertisement

Judy Justice, the new home for all things Judy who dispenses justice, will have more or less the same premise. Judge Sheindlin adjudicates small claims disputes while mocking and belittling those who don’t answer her questions quickly, truthfully, and efficiently.

What is changing are the team and the network. Seeing as moving to streaming platforms is all the rage, Judy’s new home will be IMDb TV. Housed neatly within our Amazon Prime subscriptions, IMDb TV has very little going on outside of having the streaming rights to Mad Men, which comes complete with ad breaks, just as Matt Weiner originally intended.

Judy Justice also builds out the Judy-verse. Joining Judy at the bench is court stenographer Whitney Kumar and law clerk/granddaughter Sarah Rose. If you’re wondering, the Honorable Judy Sheindlin says that her granddaughter is “a little snarky,” and she likes that. Also helping her maintain order (not that she needs help) is bailiff Kevin Rasco, “a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur,” according to the press release.

Sheindlin’s original television series, Judge Judy, ran for 25 years on CBS, amassing a back catalog of more than 6,200 episodes. In addition to winning three Emmy Awards, Sheindlin holds the distinction of television’s longest-serving judge or arbitrator by Guinness World Records. Will she have similar success on IMDb TV? Probably! We expect IMDb TV to be one of the longest-lasting streaming platforms based solely on demand for more streaming platforms.

G/O Media may get a commission 29% off ‘Allergy Test My Pet’ Kit Hone in on your dog’s unique sensitivities.

Receive a custom analysis of around 100 food and environmental items. Buy for $70 at StackSocial

Judy Justice premieres on IMDb TV on November 1.