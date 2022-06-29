Get out your tiny, moleskine journal and fake mustache: whodunits are back, baby! Though, instead of a Knives Out family murder or the Nile River C hampagne-gate in Death On The Nile, we’re getting a case solely focused on theatrics in Searchlight Pictures’ upcoming murder mystery See How They Run.

Starring Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) as the jaded Inspector Stoppard and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) as newbie Constance Stalker, the detective duo are tasked with uncovering a murder most foul in London’s West End district.



In the trailer, Stoppard and Stalker go down the classic murder mystery route of thinking everyone’s a suspect, as each person involved has their own wily reasons for killing the murder victim. When the deaths begi n to pile up among the production cast and crew, a new urgency is given to the detectives’ case.

Here’s the synopsis of the film from Searchlight Pictures:

I n the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

SEE HOW THEY RUN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Alongside Rockwell and Ronan, the rest of the cast includes Adrien Brody (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty), David Oyelowo (Selma), Ruth Wilson (His Dark Materials), Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing), Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Reece Shearsmith (High-Rise), Pippa Bennet-Warner (Gangs Of London), Paul Chahidi (The Death Of Stalin), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Last Letter From Your Lover), Pearl Chanda (I May Destroy You), and Charlie Cooper (This Country).

Directing the mystery is Tom George, who previously worked on the award-winning British mockumentary series This Country. Mark Chappell helmed the script, with Damian Jones and Gina Carter producing, reports Variety.

Get your best whodunit disguise ready when See How They Run hits theaters September 30.