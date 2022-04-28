Molly Shannon has signed a first-look deal with HBO Max. As reported by Deadline, the streaming service will get dibs on developing the comedy veteran’s projects for the next year.



While the onetime Saturday Night Live cast member is primarily known as an actress, it seems that she’ll be branching out. Shannon published Hello, Molly!: A Memoir earlier this year after co-writing the children’s book Tilly The Trickster back in 2011, though it remains to be seen if she’ll be writing for the screen in the near future.

Shannon has a central role on the acclaimed comedy The Other Two, in which she plays Pat Dubek, a suburban mom who gets catapulted into a new career as a talk show host after her teenage son becomes a social media star. The series originally debuted on Comedy Central in 2019 before moving to HBO Max for its second season, which was released last year. A third season has been confirmed.

The actress has also been in a number of shows on HBO’s primary service. Last year, she had a memorable guest appearance on The White Lotus. Previously, she was part of the Divorce ensemble and had recurring roles on Enlightened and Getting On.

Shannon’s forthcoming film projects for this year are the Zach Braff-directed A Good Person and Jeff Baena’s Spin Me Round, which was just acquired by IFC Films and is anticipated for a summer release. She’s also appearing on Vanessa Bayer’s new Showtime series I Love That For You.

As the streaming wars rage, the HBO Max catalog continues to expand. Last month, it was announced that Discovery+ would be merged into the more established streamer. Comedy has been thriving on the service with series such as Hacks, Made For Love, Minx, and Our Flag Means Death.