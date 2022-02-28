While Jake Lacy got plenty of praise for playing against type as dickhead Shane in The White Lotus, Jennifer Coolidge stole the show whenever she appeared as blissfully oblivious (and seemingly very wealthy) kook Tanya. TV Line reported last October that Coolidge would be back as the character, causing chaos in another White Lotus location for the second season, but HBO had kept mum.



With production currently underway for the new installment in Sicily, HBO has now confirmed to Variety that Coolidge is officially back. It was previously announced that Michael Imperioli and Aubrey Plaza would have starring roles in the second season. In addition to Coolidge, Imperioli, and Plaza, the other cast members are Theo James, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.

Variety also reports that the second season will follow the same format as the first, looking at the “exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive Italian over the span of a week.” The publication notes that the show is being filmed “at the San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily.”

Imperioli gave a glimpse at the picturesque backdrop on Instagram with a series of pictures of the Taormina Bay, shared without caption to not give anything away about the new season. But, from sleuthing, the pictures seem to be taken at the San Domenico Palace. The balcony railings match those from the hotel’s “Sea-view Deluxe Room.” It’s no Pineapple Suite, but it’s close enough.



HBO has yet to announce a return date for the series, which premiered during the summer of 2021. Coolidge and her co-star Murray Bartlett were nominated for their performances in the first season at last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, but lost to Kate Winslet and Michael Keaton, respectively.