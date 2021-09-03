Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, September 3, and Saturday, September 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Money Heist (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): It’s the beginning of the end for Money Heist a.k.a. La Casa De Papel, Spain’s globally popular heist drama. The first part of season five consists of five episodes. It follows the aftermath of Raquel’s (Itziar Ituño) return to the Bank of Spain and police office Alicia (Najwa Nimri) catching up to the elusive Professor (Álvaro Morte). Meanwhile, the core group of robbers are still reeling from the loss of a friend and battling enemies both inside and outside the bank. Season 5B will arrive in December to wrap up the story. Until then, “Bella Ciao” (as they often sing in the show).



Regular coverage

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

Wild cards

The D’Amelio Show (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Could Hulu’s new reality series be the new Keeping Up With The Kardashians? The show follows the D’Amelio family, who went from relative obscurity to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight when Charli turned into a TikTok star at age 16 with 150 million followers. Her older sister Dixie also experiences her own sudden rise to fame and an exploding music career. Meanwhile, their parents will try to support and protect their girls while adjusting to their lifestyle.

Dive Club (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This Australian teen drama follows a group of friends who live in a small coastal town and are passionate about diving. After a storm hits and one of them disappears, the others attempt uncover the truth of what happened and uncover a sinister mystery in the process.

Movie night

Cinderella (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Consider this fair warning: Writer/director Kay Cannon’s new jukebox-infused take on Cinderella won’t be a glass shoe that fits everyone. Those whose stomachs turn at the mere thought of Cinderella (pop star Camila Cabello) and her prince (Nicholas Galitzine) dueting to an Ed Sheeran song should stay far, far away from this PG-rated comedic pop confection aimed squarely at preteens.” Read the rest of Caroline Siede’s review of the film here.

Worth (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “Sara Colangelo’s Worth, in which 9/11 is depicted only briefly as a cacophony of ringing cellphones on a commuter train, feels initially refreshing. The script by Max Borenstein has found an intriguingly subtle angle on the post-9/11 conflict between mass grief and putative democratic values: the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, or VCF.” Here’s the rest of Ignatiy Vishnevetsky’s review of the film. The cast includes Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, and Amy Ryan.

The J Team (Paramount+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Teen popstar and social media sensation JoJo Siwa will star in this live-action musical. She plays a young girl named, wait for it, JoJo, whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Laura Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Tisha Campbell-Martin). JoJo and her best friends try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s harsh new rules, when JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe, she must rediscover what dancing means to her.