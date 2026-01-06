Morrissey is rock and roll’s biggest flake and there’s data to prove it A fan-run website has been logging all of the singer’s concerts, whether he shows up to them or not. The reported completion rate since 2012 is staggering.

I cancel plans all the time. Thankfully I don’t have any fans, which means I don’t have a website dedicated to just how often I cancel my plans. I can’t say the same for Morrissey, though. Recently, the singer had to shelve gigs in Rancho Mirage and San Diego because of an “adverse reaction to a prescription medication.” Upon seeing the news I thought, “Huh, he sure does do this a lot, doesn’t he?” But of course, you only ever hear about the shows he doesn’t play, not the shows he completes. So, surely my perception has been skewed all these years, yeah? Well, thanks to the folks behind the Morrissey-Solo fansite, there are stats to prove that Morrissey is, indeed, rock and roll’s greatest flake. Publicly available data on the site reveals that, out of his 639 announced concerts since 2012, Moz has only played 449 of them. 111 were cancelled, another 100 postponed. A 70% completion rate. Rookie numbers, I say, as I look at a calendar full of plans and a dozen friends just a text away.