The list of recognizable faces populating the world of Rian Johnson’s Poker Face just got longer. As reported by Variety, Simon Helberg will be joining the upcoming murder mystery series on Peacock.



Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a detective and will follow a case of the week format, though further details have yet to be shared. Previously announced cast members include Adrien Brody (Winning Time), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Super Pumped), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Dascha Polanco (In The Heights), Lil Rel Howery (Free Guy), and David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy).

Helberg is best known for playing Howard on The Big Bang Theory for all 12 seasons of its run. Since the CBS sitcom’s conclusion in 2019, his most notable role has been in Leos Carax and Sparks’ 2021 musical Annette, which must have given him a taste for more murder-centric storytelling. (After that Super Bowl scene, we can only hope that the killer will be revealed in an equally dramatic fashion in his episode of Poker Face.)

The 10-episode upcoming series was created by Rian Johnson, who is best known for his films such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper. He’s also directed episodes of Terriers and Breaking Bad, including the standout installment “Ozymandias.” Johnson was recently a voice actor on the podcast HeidiWorld: The Heidi Fleiss Story and has also appeared on his wife Karina Longworth’s podcast You Must Remember This.



Before Poker Face comes out, Johnson fans can look forward to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will arrive in theaters and on Netflix later this year. The sequel to the 2019 crowd-pleaser follows the further adventures of Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc as a new case takes him to Greece and co-stars Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, and Leslie Odom, Jr.