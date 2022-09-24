Anticipation is building for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiering on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The latest trailer has teased a puzzle box of a mystery and a colorful set of new characters, all of whom, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) warns, is in danger–or might be the danger themselves. Now, an exclusive new clip offers a little more insight into the intriguing group.

It’s hard to top the stellar cast of Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out, but the sequel is possibly even more star-studded than the last. Stepping into the eccentric rich guy role this time around is Edward Norton, playing tech billionaire Miles Bron. Leslie Odom Jr. plays Lionel Toussaint, a scientist who works in Miles’ employ. Janelle Monae plays Miles’ burned former business partner, Cassandra ‘Andi’ Brand, while Kathryn Hahn’s Claire Debella is a Connecticut governor making a bid for the Senate. Jessica Henwick plays Peg, the assistant to Kate Hudson’s fashion icon Birdie Jay, and Madeline Clyne is Whiskey, the assistant-slash-girlfriend of YouTube star Duke Cody, played by Dave Bautista. This film is so jam-packed with excellent actors that, per Variety, there’s only a bit part left for Ethan Hawke, playing Miles’ assistant.

Intriguingly, all these characters have a mysterious past together, which Miles cracks open by inviting them to his Grecian island. “I imagine that as complicated as these relationships are, these people have history, so what keeps them coming back together?” Odom Jr. told Empire magazine earlier this year. “I thought a lot about the original spark of what brought them together when they were younger. There must be something in it that is joyful. As fraught as we arrive on that island in Greece at the start of this film, that’s now where we began. Love is complicated, friendships can be complicated.”

Benoit Blanc, ever the outsider, is left to pry into their past in order to wrap up his latest mystery. And now, ahead of the film’s premiere, the audience can get a head start on solving the case by examining the suspects more closely. As another detective might put it: the game’s afoot.