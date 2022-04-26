Academy Award-winning actor and legendary tall man Adrien Brody has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s new Peacock series, Poker Face.

Brody will star in the weekly whodunnit alongside Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Benjamin Bratt (Modern Family), and David Castañeda (The Umbrella Academy). Gordon-Levitt and Johnson aren’t the only ones reuniting for the series, as Brody previously starred in the director’s feature The Brothers Bloom.

As the casting continues to build out, few details about the show itself are known. However, it’s described as a “fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery.” Johnson, a well-known fan of mystery series and novels, is modeling the show after the detective shows of the ‘70s and ‘80s, with his own twist.

While Johnson made his name writing and directing films such as

Knives Out, Looper, and Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, Poker Face marks his first time helming a television series. He will serve as the series’ creator, writer, and director. Brody can currently been seen on HBO’s Winning Time, where he plays coach Pat Riley. He also recently appeared in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch.

Sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman will serve as the showrunners for the 10-episode first season. Lyonne executive produces Poker Face, alongside Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue .

Johnson recently praised Lyonne’s performance in the second season of Netflix’s Russian Doll. “The most exciting ambitious thing on tv right now, season 2 is a work of art,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “And we can all watch it right now so you know what, life is good. So proud to know this absolute maniac.”

And w hen it comes to Poker Face, Rian called working with Lyonne at Peacock his “happy place.”



“Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock,” Johnson previously said in a statement.