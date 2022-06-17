Earlier this week, comedian Nathan Fielder shared the first look at his new series The Rehearsal, with the caption “very soon.” As it turns out he meant it, as an official release date has now been shared by HBO. We won’t have to wait too much longer for more Fielder content, because The Rehearsal debuts on HBO and HBO on July 15—less than a month away.

Fielder serves as the series’ executive producer, writer, director, and star. The official synopsis for the new series reads, “With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?” Will this serve as a commentary on suburbia? Or simply give Fielder plenty more opportunities to make unsuspecting people squirm?

The project stems from his overall deal with HBO, which he signed back in 2019. The Rehearsal will mark the comedian’s first on screen television performance since his Comedy Central series Nathan For You, which wrapped in 2017. However, he does carry a small role in Jenny Slate’s forthcoming release Marcel The Shells With Shoes On, which arrives in theaters on June 24.

Over the last several years, he’s spent his time executive producing HBO’s How To With John Wilson, which was recently given a third season. Soon, Fielder will be linking up with the Safdie brothers and Emma Stone for the Showtime series The Curse, which follows a married couple as they navigate a so-called curse on their lives.

So just to repeat, Fielder’s comedy series, The Rehearsal hits HBO and HBO Max on July 15. You better mark your calendars.